FCT, Abuja - The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, has said he was not given two weeks ultimatum by President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the ongoing strike by the academic staff union of universities.

In the face of the lingering industrial action by the academics, the minister, on Thursday, August 18, during the ministerial briefing in Abuja, disclosed this to state house correspondents, Channels TV reported.

Contrary to what the minister of labor and employment, Chris Ngige, told the media, Adamu said the president told him to resolve the industrial action within the shortest possible period of time.

The minister reiterated its position that the government would not succumb to ASUU’s demand that its members be paid the backlog of salaries withheld within the six months of their strike, adding that it is the penalty for their action.

He also made it known that 5 of the university-based unions would likely call off their industrial action within a week but were uncertain about ASUU.

