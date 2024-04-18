Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy is one of those pushing against the rollout of the malaria vaccine

This was according to a report released on Wednesday, April 17, by the British Broadcasting Company (BBC)

BBC, in the publication, cited one of Oyakhilome's sermons in which he said that the vaccine was aimed at reducing the world's population

The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) has released a publication focusing on Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy and his move against the malaria vaccine in Africa.

In the report published on Wednesday, April 17, the BBC claimed that Pastor Chris is a strong advocate against the vaccine, quoting him as saying "...there was never a proof that vaccines ever worked".

BBC said Oyakhilome did not respond to any of its emails on his conspiracy theories

Citing one of the cleric's YouTube broadcasts, the online media outfit said he is of the view that everyone has been lied to concerning the vaccine.

According to the newspaper, Pastor Chris argues that the malaria vaccine is a means devised to depopulate the world, adding that medical practitioners have concerns that the pastor's sermons against the vaccine might negatively affect Africa in the fight against the disease.

As reported by the paper, in August 2023, the pastor had warned in a sermon of "an evil agenda that has been long in the making", apart from alleging that "malaria was never a problem to those in Africa".

The platform quoted the reaction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesman to such a stance as follows:

"Spreading false information about vaccines, especially from influential figures like religious leaders, can contribute to the perpetuation of myths and misconceptions, further fuelling vaccine hesitancy.

"This can have devastating consequences for public health, particularly in the WHO African region where vaccine-preventable diseases occur frequently."

Even more, it was gathered that Pastor Oyakhilome's remarks were included as one of the disinformation trends "to watch" ahead of the malaria vaccine rollout in a report released in March by The Africa Infodemic Response Alliance backed by WHO.

BBC said it asked (via mail) Oyakhilome about his statements against vaccination but got no response from him.

You can’t believe in Jesus and be scared of COVID-19 patients, Oyakhilome

Recall that the pastor in 2020 had reacted to the guidelines rolled out by the federal government for the gradual reopening of churches.

In a video that has been trending online, the pastor said that one cannot say they believe in Jesus Christ and be afraid of viruses, adding that Jesus healed the sick by touching them in the bible.

