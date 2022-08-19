Some workers who won the presidential award in June 2022 received cash rewards for their commitment to service

Forty civil servants have received cheques of N500,000 each for emerging as recipients of the Presidential Public Service Merit Award for June 2022.

PR Nigeria reports that the award recipients were rewarded for their astute service to the nation on Thursday, August 18 by the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan through the AIG Imoukhuede Foundation.

40 civil servants who won the presidential awards have received N500,000 rewards each. Photo: PR Nigeria

Speaking while making a presentation of the cheques to the awardees, Yemi-Esan thanked the AIG Imoukhuede Foundation for putting smiles on civil servants’ faces.

Yemi-Esan said that such an act has obviously motivated the civil servants and spurred them to perform better at their places of work.

She also urged the awardees who received alerts for their hard work and perseverance in carrying out their duties to use the cash reward they received wisely.

He words:

“Use the money you have just received wisely. Invest in something profitable."

Also speaking, the chairman of the foundation, AIG Imoukhuede promised to make the event an annual ritual.

He said he hope that the annual event would serve as a means of immortalizing his late mother, who was a dedicated civil servant at the time.

