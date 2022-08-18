The governor of Anambra state, Charles SOludo, has commenced a probe into the death of the wife of a Local government chairman, Chidiebere Iloka

Nnewi, Anambra - The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has inaugurated a team of pathologists and other concerned professionals to investigate the death of Chidiebere Iloka, the wife of the suspended transitional committee chairman (TCC) of Nnewi North Local Government Ares in the state.

On Friday, August 12, the governor suspended Mbazulika Iloka over the death of his wife, who allegedly died as a result of domestic violence, PM News reports.

Wife of LG chairman allegedly died of domestic violence

Iloka reportedly collapsed and died on Sunday, August 7, but there were allegations from people that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Both the family and the state government hired a team of pathologists to ascertain the real cause of her death.

Afam Obidike, the state commissioner for health, during a meeting with the pathologists and concerned professionals at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where the body was deposited on Wednesday, reveals the concerns of the governor.

Soludo is serious about getting root cause of the death of a strong politician's wife

“Many unconfirmed reports were flying around as regards the cause of her death, which led to suspension of the husband, Mr. Mbazulike Iloka, as the Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA,” Obidike said.

Obidike revealed that the governor was very serious about the autopsy’s report and the transparent process and that the truth must be known.

Influential Nigerian politician arrested, police give reason

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mbazulike Iloka, the embattled Anambra council chairman of Nnewi North, is now in police custody.

Iloka was arrested by the police on Wednesday, August 17, based on allegations that he has something to do with his wife's death.

But the spokesman of the police command in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is still investigating the case.

