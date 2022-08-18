Troops of the Nigerian army in collaboration with the DSS subdued and overcame bandits in Kaduna on Tuesday, August 17

During the operation, the security agents rescued six kidnap victims in Kuriga and Manini communities of Chikun LGA

The feat of the troops has been commended by the state government which noted that the rescued persons have been reunited with their families

Chikun LGA, Kaduna - Troops of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, August 17, dislodged bandits in Kaduna state and rescued not less than six kidnap victims in the same operation.

According to the state government, the victims were rescued on Tuesday when soldiers launched an attack on bandits in Kuriga and Manini communities of Chikun local government area, The Cable reports.

The soldiers dislodged bandits in Kaduna

Source: Twitter

In his report on the development, Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner for internal security, said the troops made contact and engaged bandits at the suspected enclave.

Aruwan gave names of the rescued victims as follows:

Sahura Hamisu Ramlatu Umar Saudatu Ibrahim Maryam Shittu Fatima Shuaibu Khadijah Mohammed

The commissioner added the above persons have been reunited with their families and expressed the state government's immense gratitude to the force and the Department of State Services (DSS)..

Part of his statement seen by Guardian, read:

“The Kaduna State Government has noted the report, and especially the rescue of six kidnapped citizens, with gratitude. The Government warmly commended the troops, police personnel, intelligence operatives, vigilante members and other security forces, for another successful round of operations.

“The Kaduna State Government conveys its deep appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, and the Director General, Department of State Services, for the ongoing wave of onslaughts against criminal enclaves.”

