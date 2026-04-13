Terrorists have again killed a traveller and abducted two others along the Egbe–Koro highway in Kwara state

The armed attackers intercepted commuters on the border road, causing panic among travelling residents

Security agencies have yet to respond, as residents have raised concerns over rising attacks in forest corridors

Fresh fears have gripped residents of Kwara state following another deadly attack by suspected terrorists along a major highway linking communities across the Kwara–Kogi border.

One traveller killed, and two passengers abducted in renewed violence along Kwara border highway route. Photo: Atanda

Source: UGC

Community sources who spoke with Legit.ng confirmed that one traveller was killed while two others were abducted during the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, April 12, 2026, along the Egbe–Koro road.

The victim, identified as Eri Okan, was said to be an indigene of the Koro community in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state. He was reportedly travelling from Egbe in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi state to his hometown when he ran into the armed attackers.

According to sources, the assailants, believed to be armed bandits operating within the forest corridors bordering the two states, intercepted vehicles on the road and opened fire, causing panic among commuters.

“Here is the victim known as Eri Okan, an indigene of Koro, who was killed by armed bandits while travelling from Egbe to Koro on Sunday,” a community source told Legit.ng.

The source added that the attack was not limited to the killing, as the gunmen also abducted two other travellers during the operation.

“In the same attack, two Koro indigenes identified as Alaba, popularly known as ‘Jogojogo,’ and another person called ‘Man Pass Man,’ were abducted around 6:00 p.m. while travelling along the same route,” the source disclosed.

Police yet to respond as locals call for security

Residents said the Egbe–Koro road has increasingly become a dangerous stretch due to repeated attacks by suspected terrorists and kidnappers who take advantage of poor security presence in the area.

The latest incident has heightened anxiety among locals, many of whom now fear travelling between communities, especially in the evening hours when such attacks are said to be more frequent.

Residents raise alarm as insecurity worsens on the Egbe–Koro highway following a fresh armed attack.

Source: Original

Efforts to reach security authorities for official reaction were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Kwara state Police Command Spokesperson DSP Ejire Toun did not respond to text messages and repeated calls made to her seeking her reaction.

However, community members have called on both state governments, as well as security agencies, to urgently intensify patrols and dismantle criminal hideouts in the surrounding forests.

This attack adds to the growing list of violent incidents in parts of Kwara North and border communities, where residents have repeatedly raised alarm over the increasing activities of armed groups.

As of press time, the whereabouts of the abducted victims remain unknown.

Community sources told Legit.ng that families are currently in distress over their safety, fearing possible demands for ransom by the terrorists.

Terrorists kill 5 guards in Kwara

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that suspected terrorists attacked the Nuku community in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing five forest guards during a coordinated overnight raid around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10.

The attackers reportedly targeted newly recruited forest guard operatives, burning motorcycles and security vehicles during the assault. A local source confirmed that the unit commander was among those killed.

Source: Legit.ng