Mbazulike Iloka, the embattled Anambra council chairman of Nnewi North, is now in police custody

Iloka was arrested by the police on Wednesday, August 17, based on allegations that he has something to do with his wife's death

But the spokesman of the police command in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is still investigating the case

Nnewi North LGA, Anambra - Mbazulike Iloka, the suspended transition committee chairman of Nnewi North local government area in Anambra, has been arrested by the police command in the state following the suspicious demise of his wife.

The spokesman of the command, Ikenga Tochukwu, who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, August 17, confirmed Iloka's arrest, The Nation reports.

The police have confirmed Iloka's arrest (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Tochukwu disclosed that Iloka was nabbed based on the allegations he is linked to the recent death of his wife, Chidiebere.

However, the police officer noted that the command, through the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), is still investigating the case to get details of what transpired.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A report by Punch quoted him as saying:

“He is in our custody now and we urge the members of the public to be patient as the autopsy shall prove the cause of the wife’s death. Meanwhile, investigation is still ongoing please."

How my wife died - Suspended local government chairman speaks

Recall that Iloka had reacted to his suspension over his wife's death. He gave account of what truly led to his wife's death.

The politician claimed that social media banked on a video of the deceased body to claim that the deceased was a victim of domestic violence, while some spread the news based on hearsay.

He insisted that Lady Chidiebere's death was a case of a bad fall and not a case of domestic violence.

Mbazulike further revealed eyewitnesses who were present when the incident happened and appealed to the public to stop spreading the false narrative of domestic violence but rather pray for God's grace on the family in this time of agony and grief.

He said:

"As you all know; on Sunday, 7th August 2022, the angel of death visited my household and the outcome was the transition to glory of my support system, my anchor, my dear wife, Lady Chidiebere Iloka."

Source: Legit.ng