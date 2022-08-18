The presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwa, has denied having grudges with the former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shakarau

Kwankwaso, while reacting to the defection rumor of the Kano central senatorial candidate, promised to cede more prestigious positions to Shekarau's camp if the party wins in 2023

The presidential hopeful added that all agreements the party had with Shekarau were met except that of the contestants, which was due to the time frame

Kwankwaso was reacting to the rumor that Shekarau may defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over an alleged failure to fulfill the terms of the agreement the duo had before Shekarau joined the NNPP, The Nation reported.

Kwankwaso denunks rift with Shekarau Photo Credit: Ibrahim Shekarau

Source: Facebook

The presidential hopeful, denying having a rift with the senatorial candidate, explained why the party could not meet one of the requests of the Shekarau’s camp.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the former governor revealed this, noting that the rumor that he was having grudges with Shekarau was not true and that nothing like that within the party.

“There is no agreement that was not fulfilled other than that of contestants. We have tried our best to honour the agreement but time couldn’t permit us,” Kwankwaso said.

