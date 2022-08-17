The Imo state government has donated Armored Personnel Carriers and weapons to the Nigeria Police Force

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, was at the Imo State Government House in Owerri to receive the donations

The IGP also used the opportunity to assure Imolites and Nigerians of better security in the weeks and months to come

Owerri - To enhance the efforts of the Imo state government in maintaining peace and security, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday, August 16 received Armoured Personnel Carriers donated by the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

The equipment are specifically meant for the Imo state police command to combat criminality in their domain.

IGP and Governor Uzodimma at the handover ceremony at Government House, Owerri. Photo credit: @Princemoye1

Source: Twitter

In his remarks at the event, Governor Uzodimma commended President Muhammadu Buhari and heads of security agencies in the country, including the police for their effort and sacrifices towards the restoration of peace in Imo state.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“We shall never forget the supreme sacrifice they made to keep Imo state safe. May their gallant souls rest in peace.”

IGP Baba on his part commended the governor for his efforts at leading the charge to maintain peace and security in the state.

According to the IGP, Imo state required a leader with the political will as demonstrated by Governor Uzodimma, who according to him, has given practical, meaning and exceptional courage to secure his people.

He added that the donations by the Imo state government will change the policing narrative in the state and the entire southeast region of Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathered that the ceremony was witnessed by top government officials, traditional rulers, the clergy and officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

Policeman kills two gunmen who attacked his residence in Imo state

Recall that two gunmen were killed on Thursday, August 4 by a police inspector when they attacked his residence in Orogwe, a community in Owerri West local government area of Imo state.

The spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abattam, disclosed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng.

Abattam said the gunmen jumped the perimeter fence into the inspector’s compound and destroyed his burglary-proof and front door, but the police inspector engaged them in a shootout.

Nigeria Police Force apprehend 2 armed bandits in Imo state

Earlier, the Imo police command apprehended two gunmen at Avu in Owerri West council of the state.

The two suspects, Yahaya Samaila, 23, and Saminu Abubakar, 24, both of Kware local government area of Sokoto state, were said to be among those terrorising the residents within Ama-Hausa extension area at Avu.

Abattam said that the suspects were apprehended after the command’s tactical teams raided all criminal enclaves in the state.

Source: Legit.ng