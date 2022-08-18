Police authorities have uncovered a ritualist den in Benin City, the Edo State capital, where victims are killed and buried

The Edo State Command made this disclosure through a statement issued by its spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, on Wednesday, August 17

Meanwhile, further details by the Force indicate that three suspects were arrested and corpses were also discovered in the area

The Nigeria Police Force says it has uncovered a suspected ritualist den with 20 mummified corpses in Benin City, the Edo state capital, according to Sahara Reporters.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Edo State Command of the Force through its spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu on Wednesday, August 17.

According to Iwegbu, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Police uncover ritualist den with 20 Mummified bodies in Edo. Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki

Source: Twitter

The arrest of the suspects

The Command in the statement said following a tip-off, its operatives were mobilised to a building along Asoro Slope, off Ekenhuan Road, Uzebu Quarters in Benin City where the corpses were discovered.

It read:

"In pursuance of its operational mandate of nipping crimes in the bud, Operatives of the Edo State Police Command 17/08/2022 unravelled a suspected ritual shrine.

"Following credible information at the Command’s disposal that some corpses were discovered in a building along Asoro slope off Ekenhuan Road, Uzebu quarters, Benin city. Operatives of the command immediately swung into action and mobilized to the scene.

"At the scene, 3 suspects, Chimaobi Okoewu ‘M’ and Oko Samuel ‘M’ both of Afikpo in Ebonyi and Gideon Sunday ‘M’ of Akwa Ibom State were arrested while others fled. An intensive effort is ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects.

"15 mummified male corpses, 3 mummified female corpses and 2 mummified children corpses were discovered at the scene."

The state commissioner of police react

The Command's spokesman quoted the state police commissioner, Abutu Yaro, to have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovered corpses.

Source: Legit.ng