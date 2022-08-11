Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the northwest zone of the country has continued to sustain operational activities in the area

The operations are through the conduct of fighting and clearance patrols to clear bandits and terrorists enclaves

The latest update by the Nigerian Military indicates a renewed campaign to flush out the criminal elements completely

Defence Headquarters - The Nigerian military on Thursday, August 11 said five suspected foreign bandits namely Muritala Wada, Saminu Sani, Shamisu Adamu, Salisu Saadu and Usman Ibrahim were recently arrested at Jibia in Jibia local government area of Katsina state.

This was announced at a press briefing on by the director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko.

Major-General Onyeuko said the troops arrested the foreing bandits while on a routine patrol. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

Major-General Bernard Onyeuko said the terrorists were arrested on Monday, July 25, by troops on routine patrol in the area.

He also stated that troops arrested one Mallam Yahaya a notorious bandit informant who has been on the tracking list of the Department of State Security for collaborating with bandits on the numerous attacks in Sabon Brini general area of Sokoto state.

According to him, troops also recovered 161 cattle, 8 camels, large consignment of clothing from terrorists after an encounter in Zango in Shinkafi local government area.

He added:

“In another operation in Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji on 6 August 2022 carried out successful strikes on key terrorists enclave and hideout located at Rudu forest in Katsina state.

“The air interdiction led to the neutralization of a high profiled terrorist leader who has been on the wanted list of the military named Alhaji Abdulkareem Lawal (aka Abdulkareem Boss) and his foot soldiers.

“Credible intelligence report revealed that he was responsible for several terrorists attacks, animal rustling and kidnapping and was also known to regularly invite terrorists group from other areas and regions to join in the attack on his targets.

“Report gathered from the locals revealed that the terrorists leaders was neutralized alongside 27 of foot soldiers. All recovered items and apprehended bandits were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.”

30 terrorists behind attack on Guards Brigade have been killed - Onyeuko

Recall that Major-General Onyeuko recently announced that Nigerian military troops have eliminated 30 of the terrorists who attacked troops of the Guards Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Sunday, July 24.

He made this known at the bi-weekly news conference on military operations on Thursday, July 28 in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the operation was conducted by troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” between the day of the incident and Tuesday, July 26.

CAS to NAF commanders: Intensify onslaught against terrorists

Nigerian Air Force operational commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country have been charged to annihilate terrorists in their domains.

The charge was given by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao when he met the frontline commanders.

Air Marshal Amao also assured them that efforts were at advanced stage to procure more combat platforms for the NAF to meet their demands.

Source: Legit.ng