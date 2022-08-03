Nigerian Air Force operational commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country have been charged to annihilate terrorists in their domains

The charge was given by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao when he met the frontline commanders

Air Marshal Amao also assured them that efforts were at advanced stage to procure more combat platforms for the NAF to meet their demands

NAF Base, Kaduna - The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational Commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country to ‘show no mercy’ and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country.

While commending them for their efforts as well as the improved synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, Air Marshal Amao also underscored the need for effective allocation and utilization of all NAF platforms deployed for operations in the northwest and northcentral for enhanced operational effectiveness.

Air Marshal Amao did not mince words while asking the commanders to obliterate the insurgents. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

Doing so, according to the CAS, will deny the terrorists freedom of movement while boosting the confidence of the populace and ensuring a peaceful country.

Air Marshal Amao made these assertions when he met with frontline Air Officers Commanding (AOC) and Air Component Commanders (ACCs) at the NAF Base on Tuesday, August 2 in Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Speaking further, the CAS noted that though the security environment remains fluid and uncertain with terrorists moving between the northeast, northwest and north central, the need to continually modify NAF’s air power strategies to stay ahead of the asymmetric and unconventional nature of terrorists’ activities is of paramount importance.

His words:

“We have a responsibility to secure our nation and give our citizens a sense of hope, trust and belonging. Therefore, we must ensure that we stay ahead of the enemy and envisage his next line of action.”

He then charged them to show no mercy against any terrorist and their accomplices while also denying them the freedom of movement and ease to cause mayhem against innocent Nigerians.

Air Marshal Amao then assured them that training of more combat pilots, imagery analysts and other specialties in the NAF would continue to be of utmost priority so as to address the manpower challenges within the operation areas.

DHQ says 30 terrorists behind attack on Guards Brigade have been killed

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently announced that Nigerian military troops have eliminated 30 of the terrorists who attacked troops of the Guards Brigade in Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Sunday, July 24.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Bernard Onyeuko, made this known at the bi-weekly news conference on military operations on Thursday, July 28 in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the operation was conducted by troops of 7 Guards Battalion and 167 Special Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of “Operation Whirl Punch” between the day of the incident and Tuesday, July 26.

IGP orders tight security across FCT as intelligence reports predict possible terrorist attack

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered a beef up of security in the FCT in order to fortify the nation’s capital against terrorists.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 26, Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had charged the Force Intelligence Bureau to collaborate with residents in order to ward off adversaries.

He added that the force is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the criminals are brought to their kneels.

Source: Legit.ng