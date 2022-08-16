Zamfara State Government has Banned the riding of motorcycles from 8pm to 6am in Gusau town the state capital

Governor Bello Matawalle directed the security personnel to shoot at sight anyone found violating the new order

The order was made after several incursions into the state capital by bandits who have held local communities in the state hostage

Gusau - Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara state, on Monday, August 15 announced that his government has banned the riding of motorcycles from 8 pm to 6 am in Gusau town.

Governor Matawalle also directed the security personnel to shoot at sight anyone found violating the new order.

Governor Matawalle says his government took the decision to prevent the bandits from further attacking the state capital. Photo credit: Zamfara state government

Source: Facebook

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Considering the recent invasion of bandits in some areas on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital, riding of motorcycles is hereby banned from 8 pm to 6 am in all areas and outskirts of Gusau town.

“Security forces are hereby ordered to shoot anyone riding a motorcycle between 8 pm and 6 am on the outskirt of Gusau, who refuses to stop when ordered to do so by them.”

Source: Legit.ng