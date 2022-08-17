The ongoing clampdown of criminal enclaves in Kogi has started yielding positive results in the north-central state

A directive by Governor Yahaya Bello for all leaders at the local level to ensure their domains are not hideouts for criminals is being carried out

Two bandits who are also kidnappers met their waterloo as security operatives neutralised them while their gang members escaped with bullet wounds

Idah - Two kidnappers on Tuesday, August 17 lost their lives during a gun duel with security operatives in Idah local government area of Kogi state, while two others escaped with different degrees of bullet wound.

Confirming the development, the chairman Idah local government, Hon. Abuh Odoma disclosed that with support from the governor, the people have continued to secure victories over some of the miscreants terrorizing the council.

Governor Bello had ordered a raid on criminal hideouts in Kogi state. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

Odoma said he and constituents of his local government are committed to ensuring that as severally declared by Governor Yahaya Bello, every nook and cranny of Kogi state is safe and secure.

In his reaction, the state security adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd) stressed the need for continued vigilance by citizens particularly those within the rural communities.

Omodara added that the business of security was such that required collective responsibility by every stakeholders hence all hands must be on deck to ensure that the entire state was permanently rid of criminal elements and their sponsors

He concluded that the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello has consistently displayed competence and capacity in the area of security and was not resting on its oars until the end of his leadership in the state.

CAS to NAF commanders: Intensify onslaught against terrorists

Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force operational commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country have been charged to annihilate terrorists in their domains.

The charge was given by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao when he met the frontline commanders.

Air Marshal Amao also assured them that efforts were at advanced stage to procure more combat platforms for the NAF to meet their demands.

Insecurity: CODE to launch monthly security dossiers in Nigeria

In a related development, a Civil Society Organisation, Connected Development (CODE) is launching a monthly security dossiers that will serve as security advisories for policymakers and security agencies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal revealed this during an interactive session with media executives on Friday, August 6.

According to Lawal, the monthly security dossiers will be regular and timely over time.

