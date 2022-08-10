Miracles have begun to happen in the lives of many households who have keyed into the ongoing national convention of the RCCG

The good news is that on the second day of the annual programme twenty-five babies were delivered Tuesday at Redemption City

Meanwhile, the parents of the babies were not yet identified as 15 boys and 10 girls were born at the medical facilities in the camp

A report by PM News has it that on Tuesday, August 9, twenty-five babies were delivered at the Redemption City on Day 2 of the 2022 National Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The babies, 15 boys and 10 girls were born at the medical facilities in the City.

The parents were not yet identified.

2022 convention: Jubilation As RCCG Announces Delivery of 25 Babies at Redemption City. Photo credit: Moses Gbenga

Source: Facebook

Pastor Adeboye speaks on the development

General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye announced the births on Wednesday, August 10, at the Welcome Service at Arena, of the Old Auditorium, The Cable report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Two sets of twins were among the new babies.

The cleric said a woman was delivered of a boy and a girl while another gave birth to a set of two boys.

Adeboye spoke on “Free Born” as a sub-theme of the Convention’s main theme – Perfect Jubilee.

Meanwhile, the man of God also ordained over 15,000 clerics, comprising 10,584 deacons and deaconesses and 4,424 assistant pastors.

Photos emerge as Adeboye leads prayer walk to begin RCCG’s 70th Annual Convention

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, went on a prayer walk at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State.

Adeboye, his son, Pastor Leke and other church elders were on the prayer walk.

This is part of the activities for the church’s 70th Holy Ghost service (Annual Convention).

Adeboye reveals reason why he can’t adhere to doctor’s recommendation

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said he found it difficult to sleep 8 hours as recommended to him by doctors.

Adeboye said this while speaking at July thanksgiving, stating that his decision was based on the standard he decided to maintain with God.

The cleric revealed that he had told the doctor that he couldn't imagine sleeping for 4 months in a year because sleeping 8 hours per day means sleeping 4 months in a year.

Source: Legit.ng