This year 70th Holy Ghost service, an annual program is just three days away even as a walk of faith has begun

RCCG general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and other anointed men of God, his son included, embarked on a prayer walk at the Redemption Camp

Interestingly, the renowned cleric's son, Pastor Leke is part of those who joined in the walk as this year's convention is slated to hold from August 8 through August 14

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday, went on a prayer walk at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State.

Adeboye, his son, Pastor Leke and other church elders were on the prayer walk, The Punch reports.

Adeboye leads a prayer walk to begin RCCG’s 70th Annual Convention. Photo credit: Pastor E.A Adeboye

This is part of the activities for the church’s 70th Holy Ghost service (Annual Convention).

Meanwhile, the programme with the theme 'Perfect Jubilee', is slated to hold from Monday, August 8th, through Sunday, August 14.

The church confirmed the above development in a post shared on its Facebook page, accompanied by a short video.

It wrote:

"From the 8th to the 14th of August, we as Children of God will gather from all works of life, to Pray, Praise and Walk into our Perfect Jubilee. This encounter is for everyone, make it a date with God. Join us live at the Redemption Camp, Mowe Ogun state or join us live via the RCCG Official Streaming platforms, God bless you!

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual way took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Alalade Toun Kehinde wrote

"The Lord is your strength sir."

Olanrewaju Alege urged

"How about taking the prayer walk around Lagos and Ogun State thereby extending your grace on folks outside the faith and denomination."

JessyQueen Afolabi prayed

"More grace sir."

