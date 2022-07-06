RCCG general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed the reason he cannot sleep for 8 hours as recommended by his doctor

Adeboye maintained that his decision was based on the standard he had decided to maintain with his creator, God

The monarch added that sleeping 8 hours per day means sleeping for four months in a year which does not comply with his set standard

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said he found it difficult to sleep 8 hours as recommended to him by doctors.

According to Vanguard, Adeboye said this while speaking at July thanksgiving, stating that his decision was based on the standard he decided to maintain with God.

Adeboye reveals the reason why he can't adhere to doctor's recommendation Photo Credit: @PastorEAAdeboye

Sleeping 8 hours per day means sleeping for 4 months - Adeboye

The cleric revealed that he had told the doctor that he couldn't imagine sleeping for 4 months in a year because sleeping 8 hours per day means sleeping 4 months in a year.

"There was a poem I learnt in 1957, I was in year two in Ilesha Grammar School. There is a certain height that some people, the rich are kept. Why? Because while their companions were sleeping, they were pressing upward in the night."

Adeboye reveals the standard a child of God should keep

The religious leader maintained that there is a height any person can reach and keep. Therefore, one must keep moving day and night while one's companions sleep.

He stated that the plan for every child of God is to be the head and not the tail.

"You will be above only, you know the meaning of 'only' there? You will reach the top and stay there." Adeboye stated.

