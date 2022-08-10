Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed that some people mocked him when he lost his biological son in May 2021

Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye also known as Dare Adeboye or Pastor Dee died at the age 42

Pastor Dare died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa-Ibom where he was leading one of the branches of the RCCG

Redemption Camp - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed that some people mocked him when he lost his biological son in May 2021.

Punch newspaper reports that he stated this on Tuesday night, August 9 during the ongoing 70th annual convention of the church.

Pastor Adeboye revealed that some people mocked him when he lost his son, Dare. Photo credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

His words:

“Some of you have heard this before: when I was in the saddest period of my life, with so many questions and I know that even in my deep sorrow some people were still laughing at me.”

