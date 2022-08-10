There Is a Mistake: Governor Akeredolu Faults CDS Over Owo Attackers’ Arrest

Governor Akeredolu says there was a mistake in the announcement of the masterminds of the June 5 killings at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo

Recall that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, recently spoke on the arrest of of the masterminds

The CDS said the suspects, majority of whom were arrested in various communities in Kogi State, would be paraded before the public in due course

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday faulted the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on the announcement of the masterminds of the June 5 killings at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Over 40 people were killed and over 80 others were injured in the attack.

Addressing media executives at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Irabo had said the terrorists were captured at different locations across the country.

Akeredolu has faulted the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on the announcement of the masterminds of Owo attack.

Source: Twitter

The CDS said the suspects, majority of whom were arrested in various communities in Kogi State, would be paraded before the public in due course.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The Chief of Defence Staff didn’t get the buy-in of the DSS because we had understanding to keep the findings and discoveries away from the public glare so that we can arrest almost all that were involved in the terror attack,” Akeredolu said.

The governor, who said the arrest of the man who harboured the attackers had been made two weeks ago, added that he decided to be quiet because he had a pact with the DSS to keep sealed lips on the matter for the security outfit to make more arrests.

“Are you aware that the attackers had been arrested since last week? Did you hear anything from me? It was deliberate to be quiet till all involved are arrested. We still have one or two people we are trying to get and we kept it under wrap until the CDS came out…

“But, since it has come out, there is nothing to talk about it again,” he said.

Irabor meets with media executives, reveals arrest of mastermind of Owo Catholic Church attack.’

He said, “The CDS said that through the collaborative efforts of military and Department of State Services personnel, four terrorists were arrested at Eika, Okehi LGA, Kogi State on 1 August, 2022. Those arrested included Idris Omeiza (a.k.a Bin Malik), Momoh Abubakar, Aliyu Itopa and Auwal Onimisi.

‘’The Defence Chief said preliminary investigation revealed that Idris Omeiza was the mastermind of the terror attack on the Owo Catholic Church as well as the attack on a police station in the Adavi LGA, Kogi State on June 23, 2022, during which a policeman was killed and weapons carted away.”

He also explained that the Kuje prison escapee, Ojo, was planning another attack before his arrest at Ayetoro Osi, Ondo State, through the combined effort of the military and DSS personnel on August 7.

“Idris Ojo, the CDS said, was one of the suspected ISWAP terrorists who escaped from the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre on July 5, 2022. The CDS also mentioned that Ojo was arrested alongside Jimoh Ibrahim (39 years), a sympathizer of the terrorist group, who accommodated him,’’ Akpor further explained.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu, on Monday alleged that there was a terror cell in Okene, a town in Kogi State. He linked the Owo massacre to the Okene terror gang.

Again, gunmen attack Owo 2 months after church massacre

In another development, the people of Owo have been plagued with another gunmen attack two months after the church massacre by terrorists.

It was gathered that three persons were injured during the recent attack which transpired at about 10 pm on Wednesday, July 27.

Further information gathered reveals that the gunmen attacked a construction company.

Ondo church attack: OPC, Gani Adams warns of imminent war in southwest

Meanwhile, the popular leader of the defunct vigilante group, OPC, Gani Adams, described the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly.

In separate statements, the generalissimo and the group warned of imminent war in the southwest region.

Otunba Adams further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

Source: Legit.ng