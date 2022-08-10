The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said there is a mix-up in the military report concerning the names of arrested suspects in the Owo attack released by the force

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has said that there is a ‘mix-up’ in the military report on the arrest of Owo attackers.

He said Idris Ojo, one of the arrested suspects on the military’s list of those that attacked the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on June 5, was not part of the attackers, The Nation reported.

Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu

Ojo was one of the inmates who escaped Kuje prison on July 5. Meanwhile, the Owo attack happened on June 5, hence the mix-up.

The governor cleared the air through a statement by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, where he claimed that there is a mix-up in the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor’s announcement.

“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.

“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix- up,” the statement reads in part.

Akeredolu reacts to arrest of Owo church attackers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said he was aware of the arrest of 5 suspects who were involved in the Owo catholic church killing.

On Tuesday, August 9, Akeredolu revealed that photographs of the suspects were sent to him while adding that the security agencies were on the trail of others.

Recall that on June 5, the gunmen attacked the church in numbers and killed some worshippers while many others were injured.

