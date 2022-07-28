Gunmen have struck again in Owo community in Ondo state, this time attacking a construction company

At least three people have been confirmed injured in the attack, which happened around 10pm on Wednesday, July 27

The tragic incident, which is coming nearly two months after the Owo church massacre, has been confirmed by the police

Owo, Ondo state - Suspected gunmen on Wednesday night, July 27, attacked Owo, the headquarters of Owo local government area of Ondo state.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the gunmen invaded Craneburg Construction Company around 10pm and opened fire on the premises.

The police in Ondo state confirmed a fresh attack in Owo on Wednesday night, July 27. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

The newspaper stated that the number of casualties was yet to be verified but cited some residents as confirming that gunshots were heard when some people suspected to be terrorists invaded the town.

The residents said the incident occurred in the premises of the Cranburg Construction Company around Folahanmi Street in Owo.

Three persons were said to have been hit by bullets by the gunmen.

Police confirm incident

Meanwhile, the Ondo state police command confirmed the incident in a tweet on its Twitter handle.

“Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo.

“Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to hospital and they are in stable condition.

“Security personnel have been drafted to the area.”

Ondo state police spokesman Fumilayo Odunlami, reportedly confirmed that the shooting incident left three persons injured.

Odunlami, however, denied reports of a bomb explosion in Owo just as she said investigations were already on and urged residents not to panic.

Latest attack comes nearly two months after church massacre

Legit.ng notes that the latest attack comes nearly two months after about 40 worshippers were gunned down at a Catholic Church in Owo.

The federal government had linked the fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to the attack on the Catholic church, but Governor Rotimi Akeredolu disagreed.

The Ondo state governor noted that the federal government was hasty in his pronouncement, adding that ISWAP always claimed responsibility for any attack they carry out.

Ondo church attack: OPC, Gani Adams warn of imminent war in southwest

Meanwhile, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams and the OPC, described the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly.

In separate statements, the generalissimo and the group warned of imminent war in the southwest region.

Otunba Adams further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

