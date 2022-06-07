The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams and the OPC have described the Sunday attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as ungodly

The generalissimo and the group in a separate statement warned of imminent war in the southwest region

The Yoruba monarch further expressed concern about the security situation across the country, describing the attack as a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams have condemned Sunday attacks on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The Aare in a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by his special assistant on media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, described the incident as ungodly and a threat to the foundation and existence of worshippers.

Gani Adam laments the current state of the nation

The Yoruba generalissimo expressed concern about insecurity across the nation, noting that the Federal Government had failed to secure the country, asking why it has become a crime to go to church.

Cases of Boko Haram and Bandits and other criminal elements always attacking churches and mosques have simply showed the failures of the government. It has also exposed the crass incompetence of Nigeria's leaders and the security apparatus",

Reports at my disposal showed clearly that the attackers actually disguised as worshippers of the church,planted an explosive device within the church premises and carried out their evil attack on innocent worshippers",

They later kidnapped the Reverend Father, leaving worshippers cold dead in the pool of their blood

Iba Adams then condoled with Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye and urged the government not to relent in its efforts to secure the state.

He described the video and pictures from the attack scene as unimaginable and such would not happen in a sane society.

The video clips and pictures of the deadly attack on worshippers could best be imagined.Such attack would definitely not happen in a saner climes where there is effective security.It would not happen in a country where lives of the citizens are precious to the government,"

However,at this sober time, I feel the pain even as I condole with the governor, the royal father, the good people of Owo town, especially, those that have lost their loved- ones to this cruel attack.

The attack is a condemnable act, and a sad one for that matter. It is an attempt to distabilise the state and make life unbearable to the people",

OPC describes attack as callous, warn of war in southwest

Similarly, the OPC described the attack as callous and a sign of imminent war in the southwest.

The group in a statement by its publicity secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, alleged that Bandits and killer herdsmen have perfected their plans to invade the southwest region.

While calling on the six governors in the zone to step up their security plans, it vowed to resist any attempt by criminal elements to cause religious crisis in the region.

It is unfortunate that the attack on Owo Church came in such cruel manner. It was premeditated and I want say it categorically that Yoruba, especially, the South west security stakeholders Group will resist any attempt to cause religious or ethics war in the region.

We will not allow terrorists masquerading as bandits or killer herdsmen to take over our region and cause religious wars. We will do everything within the ambit of the law to protect ourselves against external forces that are determined to get rid of the Yoruba in the region.

