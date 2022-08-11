There was confusion about Idris Ojo, one of the wanted terrorists arrested by the Defence Headquarters as announced by Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor recently.

While listing those who were said to have been involved in the deadly attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state, CDS Iraboh mentioned Ojo as one of the masterminds.

Idris Ojo is one of the escapees of Kuje Prison (Photo: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Nigerian Correctional Service, Defence Headquarters)

However, a statement from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has faulted the announcement, stating that the terrorist is not one of those who killed worshippers in the church, but one of the escapees of Kuje Prison.

Akeredolu explained that the mix-up came when the suspect in question was brought to the custody of the security agents at the same place and time attackers of the church were arrested and kept.

Part of a statement by the governor's aide, Richard Olatunde, read:

“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix-up.”

Facts about Idris Ojo

He is 32 years He was apprehended at Ayetoro Osi, Ondo He is a Boko Haram terrorist He is a suspected ISWAP terrorists He is number 14 on the list of Kuje Prison escapees He was arrested before the Owo church attackers were nabbed He was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure, Ondo state capital His brother who accommodated him is Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim He was moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives who detained the attackers

Giving a clarification on the issue, the DHQ, in a statement seen by Premium Times, said:

“The Defence Chief said, preliminary investigation revealed that Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza was the mastermind of the terror attack on the Owo Catholic Church as well as the attack on a Police Station in Adavi LGA, Kogi State on 23 June 2022, during which a policeman was killed and weapons carted away.

“The Defence Chief also mentioned the arrest of another terrorist, Idris Ojo (32 years), who was apprehended at Ayetoro Osi, Ondo State through the combined effort of military and DSS personnel on 7 August 2022. Idris Ojo, the CDS said, was one of the suspected ISWAP terrorists who escaped from the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre highlighted on 5 July 2022.

“The CDS also mentioned that Ojo was arrested alongside Jimoh Ibrahim (39 years), a sympathizer of the terrorist group, who accommodated him."

