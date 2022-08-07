A commercial bus on the Niger bridge has been reported to have caught fire on Sunday, August 9, in Onitsha

Onitsha, Anambra - A commercial bus went up in flames at the Niger bridge in Onitsha, Anambra state on Sunday, August 7.

The Nation reported that the incident happened around 1pm.

The official report said the passengers in the Hummer bus escaped without being hurt before the vehicle caught fire.

The development was confirmed by the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission, Adeoye Irewuyi, who revealed the exact time that the incident happened.

“A Hummer bus is on flame inside the bridge. The Fire Service has been alerted

All passengers are safe,” he said.

