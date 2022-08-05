The police command in Lagos state on Wednesday, August 3, lost one of its inspectors, Monday Orube

Orube was beaten to death by some soldiers who are attached to the Ojo military cantonment in the state

The painful development was confirmed by the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Friday, August 5

Lagos - Some soldiers attached to the Ojo military cantonment on Wednesday, August 3, beat a police inspector, Monday Orube, to death following an argument over traffic right of way in Lagos.

The Cable reports that the argument started after three police officers who were acting as traffic wardens stopped a road lane in order to make way for other commuters, not knowing that a bus conveying a number of soldiers was plying the same lane blocked by the officers.

Soldiers came to tender an apology for the unfortunate incident (Photo: @BenHundeyin)

An eyewitness who spoke with reporters disclosed that the soldiers were furious over the situation and asked the policemen why civilians would be allowed to pass before them.

The soldiers insisted that they would pass through one-way traffic, a position that triggered a heated argument between both parties.

Piqued that the police officers were insisting that traffic rules must be obeyed, the soldiers started beating the officers, one of whom was Orube.

It was gathered that the soldiers after beating the officers decided to take them to their barracks.

But on their way to the barracks, the soldiers noticed that one of the police officers (Orube) became unconscious and died soon after.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the spokesman of the Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a tweet on Friday, August 5, said "a deputation led by Brigadier-Generals KN Nwoko, ML Abubakar, and IE Akpaumontia have paid a condolence visit to Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc over the unfortunate death of a Police Inspector attacked by soldiers in Lagos."

