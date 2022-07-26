A road accident in Iperu, Ogun state claimed the lives of 4 persons, including a pupil, on Tuesday, July 25

A Mazda bus had run into a moving truck, whose rear light meant to signal vehicles from behind was not working

Ahmed Umar, the sector commander of the FRSC, Ogun state command, confirmed the incident to journalists, adding that 4 other persons were also injured

Iperu, Ogun - An accident involving a Mazda bus and a bus on the Iperu bridge, Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, has claimed 4 persons' lives while 6 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Punch reported that the accident was confirmed by the sector commander of the federal road safety commission, Ogun state command, Ahmed Umar, to journalists on Tuesday, July 26.

“The Mazda bus driver who was on high speed crashed into the moving truck from behind due to a slight defect on the truck. The truck’s rear lights made to signal vehicles from behind were not functioning.”

Male child, 3 others died in Ogun road accident

Among the dead is a male child, while other injured persons were taken to the Victory hospital in Ogere for medical attention while the remains of the dead were deposited at the FOS morgue, Ipara.

Umar advised motorists to ensure that every part of their vehicles is functioning before going on a trip and to adhere to speed limits.

He sent condolences to the family of the victims and urged them to contact the FRSC Ogere for more details about the crash.

