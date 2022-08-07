Rasheed Hammed, the suspected cultist behind the death of an Ede polytechnic graduate, has been arrested by police

Hammed who is popularly known as Rasidi Oko’lu was arrested in the early hours of Sunday, August 7, five months after he was declared wanted

The suspected cultist was reported to have caused the death of a graduate awaiting NYSC call-up letter and a motorcyclist

Osogbo, Osun state - The Osun state police command has reportedly arrested a suspected cultist, Rasheed Hammed, popularly known as Rasidi Oko’lu.

The Punch reported that Oko'lu's arrest in the early morning of Sunday, August 7, came about five months after he was declared wanted.

Oko’lu was reportedly arrested in his hideout in Osogbo, Osun state capital around 4am by men of the Anti-Cultism Unit of Osun police command.

Rasheed Hammed, aka Rasidi Oko'lu, a wanted suspected cultist, has been arrested in Osun state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Legit.ng gathers that Oko’lu was declared wanted in March by the police, after allegedly causing the death of an HND graduate of Banking and Finance of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, awaiting his call-up letter and a commercial motorcyclist, whose identities were not made known during a fight in Ede.

It was gathered that the Osun police command spokesman, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest.

“Yes. We arrested him last night," Opalola was quoted as saying.

