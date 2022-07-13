The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, July 13, banned the use of all police SPY vehicle number plates

The ban was issued by Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba in a statement released by the NPF's spokesman, CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi

IGP Baba said the ban was needed to end disregard for traffic rules by a lot of vehicle owners across Nigeria

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday, July 13, banned all police SPY vehicle number plates across Nigeria.

The Nigerian police said the order affects vehicle owners across the states of the federation without exceptions, The Cable reports.

The ban was issued on Wednesday, July 13 (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Baba made it clear that this is irrespective of whether the number plate is authorized, or not, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely.

He said that the directive was informed by the need to put an end to "continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates."

Part of the IGP's order contained in a statement released by CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the force's public relations officer, read:

"The IGP has therefore directed that police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order.

"Meanwhile, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

"The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use are confiscated henceforth but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they are police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties."

IGP Baba appoints new police commissioners for 4 states

Meanwhile, the IGP had ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, to the Edo state police command as the new commissioner of police in charge of the state.

In a statement signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force's public relations officer, in Abuja, and seen by Legit.ng, their posting was with immediate effect.

The statement said the IGP also ordered the posting of CP Sikiru Akande Kayode, CP Yekini Adio Ayoku and CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde to head the Adamawa, Kaduna, and Imo state police command respectively.

