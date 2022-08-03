IGP Usman Baba is said to be in a crucial meeting with police commissioners across Nigerian states

The said meeting which is centred around the rising insecurity is also attended by top police officers

Media sources have it that that the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders will be part of the agenda

Abuja - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has deemed it fit to convene a crucial meeting with police commissioners and top officers across Nigeria.

Punch reports that IGP Baba on Wednesday, August 3, held a meeting with all police commissioners and senior officers.

The meeting is on Nigeria's rising insecurity (Photo: @PoliceNG)

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the meeting was necessitated by the rampant insecurity issues across Nigeria.

Added to this, the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders across the country will be discussed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

IGP Baba bans use of all police spy vehicle number plates in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Baba on Wednesday, July 13, banned all police SPY vehicle number plates across Nigeria.

The Nigerian police chief said the order affects vehicle owners across the states of the federation without exceptions

Baba made it clear that this is irrespective of whether the number plate is authorized, or not, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely.

He said that the directive was informed by the need to put an end to "continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates."

Part of the IGP's order contained in a statement released by CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the force's public relations officer, read:

"The IGP has therefore directed that police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order."

IGP Baba appoints new police commissioners for 4 states

Recall that the IGP had ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, to the Edo state police command as the new commissioner of police in charge of the state.

In a statement signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the force's public relations officer, in Abuja, and seen by Legit.ng, their posting was with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng