A former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, August 2, joined millions of Nigerians to lament the high cost of living among many others.

Obasanjo said that he has been sweating profusely due to the high cost of diesel which is taking a toll on his business and other businesses across the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo said he's already sweating because of the high cost of diesel to run his farm business. Photo: Premium Times

Daily Trust reports that Obasanjo who is a farmer spoke at the southwest fish farmers’ congress held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

While decrying the rise in the cost of diesel, as well as the constant increase in prices of fish feeds, Obasanjo said Nigerian fish farmers will eventually run out of business should the situation of things continue

He added that unless they (the farmers) come together to agree on sustainable prices that could be adopted to keep them in business, things would definitely get out of hand.

His words:

“The price of diesel has gone high because the management of this country is not what it should to be. And it is as simple as that.

"Then, what will happen is that, particularly those of us who have to use a bit of diesel in producing fish, we will completely go bankrupt, and when that happens, Nigerians will still have to eat fish.

“Fish production will be out of reach and then, people will be producing fish outside Nigeria and be dumping it here.

"And you will go jobless, poor and indigent. So, what do we have to do? To come together…we want to sustain fish production and we must be able to take care of those who are going to eat and those of us who are producing.”

A mega question for fish farmers in Nigeria

Turning to the farmers, Obasanjo asked:

“How many of you are using diesel in your production? Because I use diesel and I’m already sweating. I’m already sweating.”

