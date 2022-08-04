A resident of Anguwar Malamai in Zaria local government area of Kaduna state has said that a woman was abducted from her sick bed by some terrorists

The resident noted that the terrorists had invaded the community, went straight to Alhaji Shuaibu's resident to kidnap his wife

According to the resident, the terrorists made the decision to leave with the sick woman after they could not find her husband

Some terrorists have invaded the Anguwar Malamai village in Kakeyi, Zaria local government area of Kaduna state and kidnapped a woman from her sick bed.

Daily Trust reports that the terrorists had arrived in the community at about 12 am on Thursday, August 4, and headed straight to the resident of Alhaji Shuaibu Dallatu before kidnapping his wife.

Terrorists invaded a community in Zaria and kidnapped a woman from her sick bed. Photo: Kaduna state government

Source: Facebook

Anguwar Malamai is said to be the nearest community to the famous Zaria Dam. The village is about one kilometre away from the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA Zaria.

Residents speak about the worrisome incident

A resident who spoke on the incident said the terrorists launched an attack on the community to specifically abduct members of the Dallatu household.

The resident said:

“The bandits arrived the purposely to kidnap the household, Alhaji Shuaibu Dallatu, because on arrival they asked some young men who sleep in the shop outside house of his whereabout.

“Meanwhile, Alhaji Dallatu who was fully awake attending to his sick wife, over heard the conversation and quickly sneaked out.”

The resident also noted that when the terrorists could not find the Alhaji, they decided to leave with his wife despite her sick condition,

He added:

“They bundled her into a waiting car and started shooting into the air as they made their exit."

The police public relations officer in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalinge, could not be reached for details at the time of filing this report.

