Armed gunmen abducted a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Benson Nwawulu, a report that is troubling.

The Punch reports that Nwawulu was a two-term lawmaker in the state House of Assembly.

Police vow rescue of another lawmaker abducted in Anambra state. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

Details about the abductee emerge

Since vacating the assembly in 2019, he had also contested again but failed.

Sources revealed he was abducted at his house in the Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Although the details of his abduction were not made public, sources said his son had reached out to some members of the state assembly, who were Nwawulu’s colleagues for funds.

Police react

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the abduction.

Ikenga stated:

“Yes, he was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him."

Touching story of how bandits kill 86-year-old ex-railway staff, kidnap his granddaughter

In another development, bandits have killed an 86-year-old former staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Daniel Yatai, during the attack that happened on Tuesday, August 2.

The bandits also attacked the Federal School of Statistics, Manchok in Kaduna and kidnapped the institution's rector and 2 other residents.

In large numbers, it was learned that the bandits attacked the community around 11:00 pm on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically. This is to scare some residents why some homes are attacked.

IGP meets CPs over rampant security threats in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba had deemed it fit to convene a crucial meeting with police commissioners and top officers across Nigeria.

IGP Baba on Wednesday, August 3, held a meeting with all police commissioners and senior officers.

It was gathered that the meeting was necessitated by the rampant insecurity issues across Nigeria.

Added to this, the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders across the country will be discussed.

