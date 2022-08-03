Sidi Aminu Sharif has been living with bullets in his body for months since the attack on the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train

Sharif was among the five passengers of the train who were released by the terrorists on Tuesday, August 2

According to Sharif, several attempts by the terrorists and other captives to remove the bullets from his body was unsuccessful

One of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train which was attacked by terrorists has narrated how he is living with bullets rained on him during the incident.

Daily Trust reports that Sidi Aminu Sharif was released after spending more than four months in the terrorist den.

Speaking on his ordeal, Sharif who was among the five passengers freed on Tuesday, August 2, said he was while in captivity.

Sharif, a victim of the March 28, Kaduna-bound train had his body riddled with bullets while in captivity. Photo: Daily Trust, Chibuike Amaechi

Sharif who spoke at the Kaduna office of Tukur Mamu, a K publisher who facilitated the release of some of the train victims said all efforts to remove the bullets from his body while in captivity were unsuccessful.

Shariff gives account of how the train was hijacked by terrorists

His words:

“I am one of the passengers of the train attacked in Kaduna on its way from Abuja. I could remember how it happened when the train was conveying us to Kaduna.

"As we were sitting on the train, I could remember I praying when we heard a loud sound… I was shot on my stomach in captivity. A doctor tried to remove it but he could not. He used my clothes to manage the blood which flowed to my knees.

“He used gloves and search my stomach to pull out the bullet but couldn’t find, he later used scissors but still couldn’t find any bullet in my stomach.

"Up till now, we didn’t see the bullet. I don’t know if it’s still in my stomach, I hope now that we are free, I can go to the hospital for x-ray if the bullet can be found.”

Further speaking, Sharif said he believes he would be getting the proper treatment for his needs now that he is out of captivity.

