Manchok, Kaduna - Bandits have killed an 86-year-old former staff of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Daniel Yatai, during the attack that happened on Tuesday, August 2, Channels Television reported.

The bandits also attacked the Federal School of Statistics, Manchok in Kaduna and kidnapped the institution's rector and 2 other residents.

In large numbers, it was learnt that the bandits attacked the community around 11pm on Tuesday and started shooting sporadically. This is to scare some residents why some homes are attacked.

Christiana Yatai, the victim's daughter, told journalists that the bandits entered their house using the fence.

How bandits kill 86-year-old, kidnapped his granddaughter - victim's daughter

She narrated that the bandits forced the door to open when they refused and entered the house. After that, one shot her father in the back through the window, while the rest in the room later shot him several times before he died.

The bandit also went away with one of his relatives, Brenda Friday, a 21-year-old Kaduna College of Education student.

A family member said the bandits have contacted them and are demanding N15 million ransom to facilitate the girl's release.

“My father was in his room and one of them, wearing a mask, who was outside the house, shot him through the window and hit him from the back. Those who entered the house later went to his room and finished him off.”

