A former military administrator, General Idris Garba, has pleaded with the Niger state governor to assist in the rescue of members of his family

Garba's son, his wife Maryam Bobbo and their four children; Ibrahim, Fatima, Imran and Zainab were among the victims of the Kaduna-bound train attack by terrorists on Monday, March 28

According to the retired military general, he has been having sleepless nights since the abduction of his son and members of his immediate family

Over 100 days after the attack on the Kaduna-bound train by some terrorists in Kaduna state, a former military administrator of Benue and Kano states has appealed to the Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello to facilitate the release of his son, daughter-in-law and their four children.

General Idris Garba over the weekend said he is traumatised and having sleepless nights over the abduction of six members of his family by the terrorists who attack the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday, March 28.

A former military administrator has pleaded for the release of his son, his wife and their four children from the terrorists' den. Photo: Chibuike Amaechi, Sani Bello

Pleading with the governor during a sympathy visit to his Kaduna residence, the former military administrator said his family have been going through lots of nightmares since the incident occurred.

His words:

“The agonising incident is causing sleepless nights to members of the family. We, therefore, urge the state government to do everything possible to rescue the kidnapped children and grandchildren of the family.”

The Nation reports that while commending Governor Bello for the visit and concern over the unfortunate incident, Garba listed family members in captivity of the terrorists as his son, Abubakar Idris Garba; his wife Maryam Bobbo and his four children: Ibrahim, Fatima, Imran and Zainab.

Represented by the Niger state Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Matane, the governor decried the growing level of insecurity across Nigeria.

He added that the attack by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train is a sad moment recorded in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria.

Governor Bello also appealed to the families of General Garba to have confidence in the ability of the government to rescue their loved ones.

