Daredevil gunmen have again attacked the popular southeast state, Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra state

This time around, they kidnapped a former lawmaker of the Anambra Assembly identified simply as Benson Nwawulu

Meanwhile, the victim, Nwawulu was a two-term lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly

A former member of the Anambra Assembly Benson Nwawulu has been abducted by gunmen in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

According to a report by The Nation, the victim, a two-term lawmaker in the Assembly, was reportedly abducted in his house in Ihiala on Sunday, July 31st.

Gunmen kidnap former Anambra lawmaker. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

Nwawulu, who left the Assembly in 2019, also contested for a seat in the House of Representatives but failed.

Details of his abduction remain sketchy

Although details of his abduction were still sketchy, a family source said a son of the former lawmaker has reached out to some members of the Assembly who were his father’s colleagues for funds.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said efforts were on top gear towards his release, The Punch report added.

He said:

“Yes, he was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him. He will be rescued soon because we are on their trail and efforts are on top gear, and soon he will be rescued.”

Daring gunmen attack, injure Police AIG, kill orderly

The convoy of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Audu Madaki of Bauchi was on Tuesday, August 2, ambushed by some terrorists.

During the deadly attack, the armed criminals succeeded in injuring AIG Madaki and killing one of his orderlies.

It was gathred that the AIG was on his way to Abuja from Bauchi when the insurgents launched the said attack somewhere between Barde and Jagindi area in Kaduna, leaving Madaki injured.

IGP meets CPs over rampant security threats in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba had deemed it fit to convene a crucial meeting with police commissioners and top officers across Nigeria.

IGP Baba on Wednesday, August 3, held a meeting with all police commissioners and senior officers.

It was gathered that the meeting was necessitated by the rampant insecurity issues across Nigeria.

Added to this, the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders across the country will be discussed.

Source: Legit.ng