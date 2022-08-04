A wife has accused her husband of failing to defend her and their children during an armed robbery attack at their residence

The Asiata alleged that Abidemi hid inside the toiled when the thieves invaded and only came out after they left

Asking for a divorce and custody of the children from the union, Asiata also accused Abidemi of being a womaniser

Asiata Oladejo on Wednesday, August 3, asked a Mapo customary court in Ibadan, Oyo state to give an order granting her a divorce from her husband Abidemi for abandoning her at the mercy of armed robbers who attacked their home.

Making her submissions, Asiata in her divorce suit informed the court that she is yet to recover from the shock of being attacked by criminals and having her husband disappear without making attempt to save her life.

Asiata accused her husband of failing to protect her and her children during an armed robbery attack. Photo: Nigerian Observer News

Daily Trust reports that Asiata said her husband hid inside the toilet during the armed robbery attack, leaving her panting in front of the robbers who terrorised their home.

Her words:

”My Lord, I am yet to recover from the shock I experienced when a gang of thieves caused uproar in our house.

”He (husband) hid in the toilet; leaving me panting in front of the robbers who terrorised the entire residents of the house.

“My lord, when the thieves arrived at around 1am, my husband was nowhere to be found to defend the children and I."

According to Asiata, her husband only came out of the toilet after the armed criminals had left the house.

Accusing her husband of being a womaniser, Asiata added that she had begged Abidemi to rent another apartment but he refused.

She said:

“He hid in the toilet. He came out when they had gone and he wants us to continue living in that house.”

Accused husband speaks

Addressing the court, Abidemi, a fashion designer, accused his wife of being ill-tempered.

He noted that Abidemi comes to his office unannounced to torment him always.

His words:

”It is true that I hid in the toilet when armed robbers attacked our house. All the attempts I made to bring her back home failed because she said she was unnecessarily scared.”

Stating that he has been a responsible father, Abidemi further prayed the court to grant him custody of their children.

Court makes its decision

In her ruling, the court headed by Mrs S. M. Akintayo granted an order to restrain Asiata from threatening, harassing and interfering in the private life of Abidemi.

Contrary to Abidemi's prayer, the chief magistrate, however, granted custody of the three children to Asiata, noting that she was in the best position to cater for them.

Akintayo said:

“Both petitioner and respondent shall be responsible for the education and other welfare of the children.

“In addition, Abidemi shall pay a monthly feeding allowance of N20,000 for the children’s upkeep. Both of you must maintain peace and order.”

The magistrate also held that there was no marriage to dissolve between the couple as their union could not be considered valid.

She ruled that their union between Abidemi and Asiata was not in accordance with the customary laws of Nigeria.

