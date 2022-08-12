A Nigerian graduate named Obinna Gabriel has passed out of the National Youth Service Corps, and he took to Twitter to praise his mother who raised him

According to Obinna, his parents gave birth to him and his siblings in a one-room apartment in Lagos where they all lived and grew up to date

He shared touching photos of his mother and another woman who he said is his second mother and who helped to foot his educational bills

Obinna Gabriel, a Nigerian man has shared touching photos of when he passed out of NYSC.

Obinna took to Twitter to share how his mother struggled hard to raise him and his siblings in a one-room apartment in Lagos.

Obinna said they lived in a one-room apartment in Lagos. Photo credit: @GabrielObinna6.

Source: Twitter

Growing up was hard because of poverty

According to the young man he and his 5 siblings have been living in the same apartment since 1990.

He said poverty dealt with them terribly when they were growing up as they were always borrowing to feed.

His words:

"My mum hustled real hard to see us survive. My dad (of blessed memory) did his best, though late now. Poverty held us by our throats, I can't forget one Chinedu whom we almost ruined with everyday garri and rice on credit (I hope I find him soon)."

Despite their condition, however, Obinna did well in school as he said he was always taking the first position and making his mother proud.

However, he said there is another woman who helped with his school fees up to his graduation from university.

He said of the woman:

"Things were quite difficult growing up until another woman came into my life. This woman accepted me into their house. She is the one who sent me through University. That I am a graduate today, did NYSC, and now employed, all happened because of her. She calls me her son."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@clefraj said:

"Will give her a call and send some airtime to her phone. Keep the hustle on bro. God bless you."

@Godwilnotwhineu commented:

"6 of you, Ina single room, yet the room looks this clean to the tiles, and your mum skin isn't bad? To be honest I need to see find another route to what gives me happiness and graciousness like some people, your mom is a leader."

