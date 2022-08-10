A woman, her ex husband and the man who used to be her lover were all invited on a radio show to discus the paternity of a child

After the show host had grilled all of the parties involved in the issue, it was found out that the woman got pregnant for her lover while still married

Many Nigerians who watched the recorded version of the show were surprised at the woman's perceived disloyalty

A radio show hosted by a popular presenter, Oriyomi Hamzat, has revealed how a married woman got pregnant for another man.

In a video shared on Instagram, Oriyomi quizzed the husband, the woman, and her lover on the issue to find out the paternity of the child involved.

A video has shown the moment a woman revealed how she got pregnant for another man. Photo source: @agidigbo887fm

He is not the father

The woman said that after she left her husband, she moved in with her lover and married him. The ex-husband on the other hand said that while they were still married, the woman was always calling her lover a brother.

The ex-husband said that he is not concerned about what had happened in his home, that he just wants to get his son. According to the man, he never knew the his former wife was in a relationship with the lover.

He was surprised when the woman without mincing words said that he is not the father of the said child.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

thesmartphonegirl said:

"Haaaaaaaaaaa. Am confused."

barista_davee said:

"Fear who no fear woman."

nuolar said:

"Na the Asipa pose for me sha, osinwin Asipa."

l.tobiloba said:

"A queen and more, fear women! Both the lady and the man with whom she committed adultery are useless. A married woman among all the other single women?!!! SMH."

tallbosschic said:

"Crazy things are happening."

iam_omonike said:

"I am beginning to fear my gender now, what?"

