A primary school teacher has been made to forfeit millions of naira found in her bank accounts by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission

The commission had said that it found a total of N540 million in the account of the teacher whose salary is a mere N76,000

According to ICPC, Egbuha worked with some individuals and a private-owned company to divert the proceeds of the crime after she was caught

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, July 28, announced that it found a total of N540 million in the account of a public primary school teacher with a salary of N76,000.

Premium Times reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has also ordered the final forfeiture of N120 million traced to the teacher, Roseline Egbuha who teaches at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State.

Mrs Roseline Egbuha is said to have been involved in money laundering activities. Photo: ICPC

A statement by the commission's spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua said that the court headed by Justice D.U Okorowo also ordered the forfeiture of cars traced to Egbuha and some of her accomplices in money laundering activities.

Details of court order against Egbuha and others

Ogugua noted that the court had issued its order on June 26 and 27 but the commission's lawyer was only able to obtain the Certified True Copy on Wednesday, July 27.

According to the ICPC, the court's order is a sequel to an ex-parte motion filed by the commission in 2021.

The motion also followed an allegation surrounding N540 million linked to Egbuha and her accomplices who tried to hide the funds in her Guaranty Trust Bank account.

ICPC's action against corrupt practices

Investigations by the commission also prompted the ICPC to place a Post-No-Debit on her account which led to her obtaining a court order from the Federal High Court, Abuja to lift the PND placed on the account.

It was gathered that the accused immediately withdrew the funds and distributed them to multiple accounts owned by Bureau de Change owners and some other private individuals including James Erebouye, Emon Okune and Chisom Iwueke.

Others are Alonge Ojo, Maureen Chidimma, Owoyemi Mayowa and Ejeaka Ifeoma in addition to two private companies charged to court over fraudulent activities and warehousing proceeds of the alleged crimes.

Other items forfeited by the respondents are cars which include Toyota Lexus and Venza sport utility vehicles.

