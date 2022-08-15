A Nigerian lady has reportedly landed in trouble after travelling to meet someone she met online

During her visit to the man's house, he excused himself to use the toilet but then slumped and died afterwards

Nigerian Police PR officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the lady is begging the police to leave her parents out of the case

Nigerian Police Public Relation officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has narrated sad story of how a young lady met her waterloo.

According to Benjamin, the lady had travelled down to Lagos to meet an online friend for the first time.

On getting to Lagos, she lodged with her host at a hotel and after a while, he requested to use the restroom.

Sadly, he slumped and died inside the restroom and the lady was subsequently arrested regarding a suspected case of hom!cide.

Benjamin Hundeyin wrote:

"Be wary about privately meeting people you barely know. A lady travelled down to Lagos to meet up with someone she only met online. In the hotel room, the man made for the toilet, slumped and died. Lady is begging not to let her parents know. Homcide case? Be careful, folks."

Twitter users share their thoughts

Wale Oguns said:

"Una don run conclude say na homcide prior to post-mortem. This is one way Nigeria can happen to you."

Kaz Hamza wrote:

"Please do an autopsy to determine actual cause of death before arresting the poor lady and parading her before the press. Thanks."

Eyitayo reacted:

"You can join police to do that. However, in a murder case, the prime suspect is to be arrested."

Nosa FK added:

"I have always been scared of this thing. The first time I slept with a lady in the same room, I couldn’t sleep that day. I was scared. I had to watch her sleep and sometimes try to see if she was still breathing. God knows it was not an easy thing for me to get over ."

