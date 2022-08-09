A white lady was treated to an embarrassing public surprise by a stubborn monkey as she plied a route

The monkey accosted her and dragged her dress with a tight grip which made it difficult for the lady to shake it off her

As she tried to free her dress from its grasp, the monkey then went for a transparent bag she had on her and took an item from it

A video of a monkey embarrassing a lady in public has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The mammal famed for its flirtatious and playful nature with humans was seen dragging the lady by the dress.

The monkey took the lady's bag. Photo Credit: TikTok/@monkeybesy

In a short TikTok clip shared by @monkeybesy, the lady's attempts to rescue her poor dress from the monkey's grip were futile as it held unto it tightly.

While she was distracted with trying to free her dress, the monkey reached for a transparent bag she held in her arm with its other hand.

It successfully took it and fled the scene with an item found in it after dropping the bag on the ground.

The lady could only help but stare afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Lady laments after monkeys invaded her home in Lekki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had cried out after her home in Kekki was invaded by monkeys.

The Lekki resident in Lagos shared a video of her kitchen after the invasion and hurled insults at one of the monkeys still in sight.

In a video @instablog9ja shared on Instagram, the lady knocked the animals for tampering with her plantain and bread. She wondered why they'd touch the edibles without finishing any portion of them.

While she lamented, one of the monkeys could be seen at the opposing end of her window chewing a bread particle unbothered.

