Security expert lauds Nigerian Army, kicks at defence minister, NSA

The federal government of Nigeria has been urged to adequately fund military operations in the quest to combat insecurity

A security expert warned the government not to tread the path of recruiting foreign mercenaries to fight insecurity

He stated that the Nigerian Army and its personnel has the capacity to deliver but called on the defence minister and the NSA to up their game

FCT, Abuja - Amid the growing tension of insecurity spreading across the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria is at best to be described as a country caught between a muddy cliff.

The insinuation and calls for the recruitment of highly skilled foreign mercenaries to combat crime insecurity do not go down well with some security experts.

Commenting on this suggestion, a security expert, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed told Legit.ng that while putting such a suggestion into consideration, the federal government must learn some lessons from its francophone West African neighbor Mali.

Nigeria must not make same mistakes as Mali - Dr. Muhammed

Dr. Muhammed while citing Mali as an example stated that the country spends over $10 million monthly paying mercenaries, yet insurgency is still not a thing of the past in Mali.

He revealed that one of the disadvantages of recruiting mercenaries is that some forces would not want the crisis to end based on the fact that they are enjoying the dividend of the payment.

Dr. Muhammad said:

“For those who think that inviting private military contractors or what I prefer to call mercenaries, I want to let them know that it is a wrong thing to do. Mali did that but the terrorists and the insurgents are gaining ground by the day in Mali despite the fact that the Malian government is paying the mercenaries $10 million a month.

“The PMCs will not like the crisis to end because that will be the end of their business. It will also affect our national pride and honor.

“General Faruk served gallantly as GoC in Kaduna as well TC in Maiduguri where he commanded the ‘Operation Hadin Kai’. Let us all know that we need to have a unified and stable Nigeria before we can talk about the 2023 elections or even a new democratic government.”

Security expert lauds Nigerian Army, kicks at defence minister, NSA

Dr. Muhammad who is an expert on the Lake Chad and Managing Director of Elbroco International Security Company Limited described the Nigerian Army as one with the capacity to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He told Legit.ng that the current Army Chief just like the Army itself has the required experience to lead the troops as he questions the proficiency of the Defence Minister and the NSA.

Dr. Muhammad said:

“The Nigerian Army has all its takes to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria and help the police to tackle internal conflicts like banditry and terrorism. I am happy to note that the President just said that he is giving them total freedom to do what is necessary.

“I think the current Army Chief has the requisite leadership capacity and experience to lead the Army to achieve success. What I am not sure of is the seriousness of the Defence Minister and the NSA. But as for the Army, I am sure that Nigerians will see changes in no distant time.”

Adequate funding needed for military operations, says security expert

He, however, stated that it is expedient for all stakeholders to play their role adequately, especially in the aspect of intelligence gathering which is an integral part of combatting terrorist attacks.

Dr. Muhammad charged political office holders to deem it necessary to adequately fund military operations with due diligence.

"We are in this together; we all have a role and a part to play. Intelligence is key to preventing future attacks by the enemies of the state. Also, our political leaders must see to it that they provide the necessary funding for operations", Muhammed appeals

