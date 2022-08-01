Supporters of Peter Obi have described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as being incapable of handling the insecurity in Nigeria

The statement by the group was made on Monday, August 1, at a world press conference held by the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement

According to the group, the future of youths across the country cannot be gambled with and conscious efforts must be made to improve the nation's economy and development strategy

A Peter Obi's support group has said that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari is incapable of curbing the growing insecurity across the country.

The National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement on Monday, August 1, said that the President Buhari-led administration always appears dazed, clueless and incapable of taming the deteriorating challenges bedevilling the nation.

Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Led by its director of strategy, Adang Azi Adang, the group during a world press conference on the state of the nation there is no doubt that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is bedevilled by a myriad of security challenges but the government under the present administration has continued to appear incompetent.

Adang noting that Nigeria has witnessed a molten mix of crises ranging from election violence, census crises, ethnoreligious conflicts, communal clashes, militancy, and terrorism submitted the present administration has broken all the negative records and brought the country to its lowest point.

He said across the 36 states of the country, nowhere is safe as travelling by road, rail and air has become a nightmare for Nigerians.

His words:

"The country is under the siege of terrorists, bandits and other criminal gangs holding sway over swaths of ungoverned territories from the North to the South, East, and West.

"The most disheartening of these challenges is the fact that there is a well-orchestrated plan by foreign terrorists with their sponsors to cause more havoc and entrench a chaotic atmosphere and a dangerous agenda.

"While the daily killings and bloodletting of Nigerians have continued unabated under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government."

Support Peter Obi and Ahmed-Datti

Calling on Nigerians all over the world to continue to support Peter Obi in his quest to rescue the nation, Adang said the most disheartening of these challenges is the fact that there is a well-orchestrated plan by foreign terrorists with their sponsors to cause more havoc and entrench a chaotic atmosphere and a dangerous agenda.

He added:

"We are therefore on a mission to reset Nigeria to fulfil her foundational mandate where "peace and justice shall reign.

"A Nigeria, where social justice and institutional democratic values are well respected so that the “labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain."

He also said that this has become more exigent now as the country is fast drifting and descending towards the dire precipice of collapse, comparable only to the path taken by a few failed states in Africa and Asia.

According to Adang, the urgency to rise to the occasion at this critical juncture compels self-reflection and a compelling need for patriotism that is driven by the zeal to save Nigeria as opposed to vested interests.

