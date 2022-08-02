The lingering security issues across Nigerian states are engendering the call for the sack or immediate resignation of some of his appointees.

Top on the list of those whom Nigerians, especially Abuja residents, want to be sacked immediately is the National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno and the minister of defence, Bashir Magashi.

Abuja residents called on Buhari to sack the defence minister and the NSA (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

To express their grievance and frustration over the threatening predicament, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) gathered on Monday, August 1, at the Abuja Unity Fountain.

During the rally, youths on the platform of the Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI) are aghast over claims that several intelligence reports about planned attacks both in the past and recently are not being used to thwart tragedies that have claimed a lot of lives.

The president of GDDI, Comrade Danesi Momoh, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the NSA and the minister, Vanguard reports.

Part of Momoh's statement seen by ThisDay read:

“We wish to start with the statement credited to the National Security Adviser himself, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd), where he was quoted as saying: “people are getting tired and are beginning to gravitate into other means of self-help.

“Truth is that Nigerians are not just getting tired; we are suffocated, frustrated, threatened, apprehensive, and completely uncertain about our safety and that of our loved ones.

“We cannot continue this way, and both the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Minister of Defence Know that.

“We have had to tolerate a National Security Adviser who has no record of achievement in his seven (7) years in office. And right under his supervision, intelligence has been ignored (as has now been exposed by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives).

“There is no proactively and no evidence of any practical input from him in addressing National Security before its total collapse status..."

