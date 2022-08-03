The Federal Government has purchased vehicles worth N1.4 billion to help Niger tackle insecurity.

Channels TV reports that the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this to statehouse correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting today August 3.

According to Ahmed, providing intervention to the neighboring Niger Republic is not new and it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari who approved the purchase.

President Muhammdu Buhari Credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

She mentioned that President Buhari, whose actions she cannot question, has the right to make his own assessment of situations and give directives accordingly.

She added that the financial support, which is primarily for the purpose of enhancing capacity to protect their territory, based on a request by the Nigerien Government is also in the best interest of the country.

Earlier today, a document from the government granting the approval for the purchase of the vehicles surfaced online.

