Again, Governor Aminu Masari has charged vulnerable residents of Katsina State to protect themselves against banditry

He made this call following the recent attacks on communities, threatening the peace of the people in the land

The Katsina state governor however maintained that security remained everybody’s business in Nigeria

On Monday, August 1st, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state restated his call on the residents to defend themselves against terrorists and other criminals that have put the state under siege.

The governor made this call during the 2022 special prayer in Katsina, The Nation reports.

He insisted that the reality on the ground has shown that the security of life and property is a collective responsibility and not that of the government or security agencies alone.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state tells residents to protect themselves. Photo credit: Aminu Bello Masari

Source: Facebook

The special prayer was in commemoration of ‘Yaumush Shukur’ (Thanksgiving Day) for God’s blessings on the state.

Residents protest

This development arose on the day many people marched on the streets of Abuja, calling for an end to worsening insecurity.

The protesters, under the auspices of the Guardians of Democracy and Development Initiative (GDDI), urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.) and the Minister of Defence Minister, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd.) for alleged incompetence.

They expressed anger over the escalating insecurity across the land.

Fear grips Ushafa, Mpape communities over new security threat in Abuja

In another report, residents of Ushafa and Mpape communities in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were thrown into fear of the unknown on Wednesday afternoon when a security report revealed the presence of bandits within their communities.

Following the attack on the presidential Guard Brigades in Bwari, an area council in Abuja, several security reports have pointed to the invasion of Abuja, Nigeria's capital by suspected terrorists.

Recall that Abuja was brought to a standstill on Monday when news filtered in that some terrorists group had attacked the presidential Guard Brigade, killing top officers including a Captain and a Lt. Colonel.

Ogun reveals how Amotekun will repel terrorists’ attack

Meanwhile, Ogun state government has disclosed that the Amotekun Corps in the state will repel terrorists who might be planning to attack the state.

It was reported that the government was reacting to the report that some terrorists are planning attacks across the country.

Governor Dapo Abiodun’s special adviser on public communication, Remi Hazzan, said this while responding to a question on a planned attack on terrorists.

