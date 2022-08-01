Lagos - Nigeria will no longer import sim cards from overseas, the minister of communication and digital economy, Prof. Isa Pantami said.

Pantami made this disclosure in Lagos, on Monday, August 1 while speaking at the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE).

As gathered by our Legit.ng’s regional reporter who was present, the event was organized by the Nigeria Office for Developing Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Pantani stated that the importation of sim cards into the country is officially a crime as the country has commenced the production of locally made sim cards.

He further stated that the country is targeting a locally dominated market in ICT commodities of at least 80% by 2025 for a self-reliant economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng