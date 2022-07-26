Students of Tobi Amusan's Alma mater have joined a host of others in celebrating the athlete for breaking world record

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan on Monday, smashed a record after emerging winner of the 100m hurdles in style

In a video which the excited lady shared on facebook, students of her alma mater were seen honouring her over her win

Shortly after breaking a world record, students of Tobi Amusan's alma mater have celebrated her in the most adorable way.

Tobi Amusan on Monday set a World Record, twice, to win the 100m hurdles in a grand style at the World Championships.

A video shared by Pulsesports showed the students raising a portrait of the athlete while singing the National anthem.

Students of Tobi Amusan's alma mater celebrate her Photo Credit: Tobi Amusan

Source: Facebook

Tobi Amusan emphasizes the need to inspire others

The record breaker also acknowledged the students for celebrating her. Sharing another video of the students celebrating her great feat, Tobi said:

"Oh wow!!!! The last 24hrs has been surreal. Emotions flying in different shapes and forms. These kids are students of my Alma-Mater, Our Lady of Apostles, Ijebu Ode where my career started many years ago. Seeing them so excited about my victory is so overwhelming. I look forward to meeting them soon. The next generation needs to be inspired. There are still many “Tobi Amusan’s” that needs to be scouted ❤️."

Reacting to her post, Lewis Osarume said:

"Your win was timely.. at such a time we had lost hope and pride in being referred to as Nigerians..God bless u."

Orngu Angu stated:

"Congratulations my darling sister. Your tears brought tears to our eyes. Tears of hope for our country."

Bamiduro Funmilayo commented:

"Super proud of you. Thanks for giving us hope in our country Nigeria once again."

Olaide Adeshina stated:

"Congratulations my Nigerian sister, we all are proud of you. Greater heights."

Ifedolapo Kasim noted:

"Great girls and women we will be someday when duty calls ❤️ Congratulations dearie ."

Usain Bolt hails Nigeria's Tobi Amusan who broke record in 100m women's hurdle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Famed sprinter, Usain Bolt has hailed the performance of Nigeria's Tobi Amusan who broke a world record in the 2022 World Athletic Championship.

Amusan who won the 2022 World Athletics Championships in the 100 meters hurdles, set a new of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, then a 12.06 in the final.

Bolt joined those who tweeted in celebration of the athlete after she emerged the champion to the admiration of many Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng