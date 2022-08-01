Iyeneobong Essien, a 16-year-old Nigerian golfer, set an admirable record by placing first runner-up at a World Golf Championship

Northern Ireland - Iyeneobong Essien, a 16 year old Nigerian came 2nd at the Champion of Champions World Golf Championship Invitational held on Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28 competing in the 16-19 age category.

Iyeneobong played on two challenging courses - the Faldo Course and the Castle Hume Course at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

Iyeneobong poses with her trophy at the World Golf Championship. Photo credit: Iyeneobong Essien

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that these courses have hosted several PGA tournaments.

Of note Rory Mcllroy, World number 2 at the recently concluded British Open played in the Faldo course as a junior golfer.

Iyeneobong has competed on three continents and currently tops the junior player cadre in Nigeria. She won her first medal at five and has added over 20 more medals to her coffers.

She has represented Nigeria severally at tournaments in Africa, Europe, and the United States.

In 2019, Iyene was the only teenager among the 177 golfers at the Nigeria Ladies Golf Open Championship where she took the 10th place.

Source: Legit.ng